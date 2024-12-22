Halftime Report

Cal-Baker. and Portland State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Cal-Baker. has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Portland State 30-18.

If Cal-Baker. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Portland State will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: Portland State 6-5, Cal-Baker. 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. is 3-0 against Portland State since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will look to defend their home court against the Portland State Vikings at 9:30 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Wednesday, the stars were shining brightly for Cal-Baker. in an 81-64 victory over Portland. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Roadrunners.

Cal-Baker. can attribute much of their success to CJ Hardy, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Marvin McGhee III, who earned 14 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland State earned an 81-75 win over Pacific on Wednesday.

Portland State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cole Farrell led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Farrell a new career-high in assists (three). Isaiah Johnson was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Cal-Baker.'s victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-6. As for Portland State, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal-Baker. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Cal-Baker. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Portland State in the last 9 years.