Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-4, Cal Baptist 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Cal Baptist would be headed in after a victory, but N. Colorado made sure that didn't happen. Cal Baptist took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Colorado on Wednesday. The game marked the Lancers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 96-81 fall against Wash. State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nic McClain, who earned 24 points along with seven rebounds and six steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Andrew Cook was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 20 points.

Cal Baptist's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Eastern Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Baptist hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.