Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 26-4, Cal Baptist 15-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Grand Canyon, who comes in off a win.

Grand Canyon put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Lumberjacks as the Antelopes made off with a 80-58 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-24.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Cal Baptist faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell 71-57 to the Mavericks.

The Antelopes' win was their 17th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 26-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.9 points per game. As for the Lancers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Grand Canyon came out on top in a nail-biter against Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 79-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.