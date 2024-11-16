Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cal Baptist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 47-40 lead against LIU.

If Cal Baptist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, LIU will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: LIU 1-1, Cal Baptist 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sharks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Sharks will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Air Force by a score of 63-54 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Sharks.

LIU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to UC Riverside. The loss was the Lancers' first of the season.

LIU's victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 1-1. As for Cal Baptist, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 15.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.