Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Portland State 3-0, Cal Baptist 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fowler Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Portland State waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Wildcats 70-53.

Meanwhile, the Lancers earned a 80-66 win over the Tigers on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cal Baptist.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Lancers, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Portland State came out on top in a nail-biter against Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, sneaking past 74-72. Does Portland State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Baptist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.