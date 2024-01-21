Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cal Baptist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against Southern Utah.

If Cal Baptist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Utah will have to make due with a 6-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Southern Utah 6-11, Cal Baptist 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Thunderbirds earned a 75-65 win over the Trailblazers.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Cal Baptist proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 68-53. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cal Baptist.

The Thunderbirds' win bumped their record up to 6-11. As for the Lancers, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While fans of Southern Utah and Cal Baptist were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 8.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cal Baptist.