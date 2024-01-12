Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Cal Baptist after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Tarleton State. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 29 points.

If Cal Baptist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-7 in no time. On the other hand, Tarleton State will have to make due with a 10-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-4, Cal Baptist 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State is 0-4 against Cal Baptist since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tarleton State, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Texans narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Mavericks 78-76. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Redhawks by a score of 48-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cal Baptist has scored all season.

The Texans have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-7.

Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Tarleton State was dealt a punishing 77-48 defeat at the hands of Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can Tarleton State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 3 years.