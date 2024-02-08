Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: UT Arlington 11-11, Cal Baptist 13-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Cal Baptist Lancers are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Fowler Events Center. UT Arlington will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Trailblazers as the Mavericks made off with a 87-66 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Arlington.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Redhawks. Cal Baptist didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got the Mavericks back to even at 11-11. As for the Lancers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.