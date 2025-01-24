Halftime Report

A win for Cal Baptist would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Valley 37-25.

Cal Baptist came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Utah Valley 13-6, Cal Baptist 9-9

What to Know

Cal Baptist has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Cal Baptist is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Abilene Christian by a score of 60-54 on Saturday.

Even though they won, Cal Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley waltzed into their contest on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They enjoyed a cozy 96-80 victory over the Trailblazers.

The win got Cal Baptist back to even at 9-9. As for Utah Valley, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Baptist has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cal Baptist came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 75-69. Will Cal Baptist have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal Baptist is a slight 2-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.