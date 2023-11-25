Who's Playing

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Vanguard Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Lancers were able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs, taking the game 67-58.

Vanguard kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against the Broncos, falling 89-55. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Lancers' victory lifted them to 4-1 while the Lions' loss dropped them down to 0-1.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanguard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Cal Baptist beat Vanguard 78-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2021. Will Cal Baptist repeat their success, or does Vanguard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cal Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.