The Chicago State Cougars (7-10) will return from Christmas break when they face the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) on Wednesday night. Chicago State had its four-game winning streak snapped in an 80-53 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin last week. Cal Baptist has lost three of its last four games, falling to Western Kentucky in a 73-70 final last Tuesday. These teams split their two meetings in 2022, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist is favored by 11 points in the latest Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State odds, while the over/under is set at 131.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State spread: Cal Baptist -11

Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State over/under: 131.5 points

Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State money line: Cal Baptist: -670, Chicago State: +481

Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State picks: See picks here

Why Cal Baptist can cover

Cal Baptist got off to a fantastic start this season, winning six of its first seven games before facing several tricky opponents earlier this month. The Lancers trailed Western Kentucky by 14 points at halftime in their most recent contest, but they outscored the Hilltoppers by 11 points in the second half to make it a close contest. Dominique Daniels Jr. put together an outstanding performance, pouring in 32 points in the loss.

Hunter Goodrick added a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Daniels, a sophomore guard, leads four double-digit scorers on the team with 18.6 points and 2.5 assists per game, while Goodrick is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.1 points and 9.9 boards. The Lancers have won five of the last six meetings between these teams, including a 62-53 win at home in the most recent game.

Why Chicago State can cover

Chicago State lost eight of its first 10 games this season, but it has been playing much better basketball since then. The Cougars stunned No. 25 Northwestern as 25-point underdogs to kickstart a four-game winning streak earlier this month, as junior guard Wesley Cardet Jr. poured in 30 points in the upset. Cardet tied the game with just over two minutes remaining before knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining.

The Cougars added an upset win at Valparaiso before winning a pair of home games against UT-Rio Grande Valley and Bethune-Cookman. Cardet leads the team with 18.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while junior guard Jahsean Corbett is adding 12.8 points and 7.0 boards. Cal Baptist has only covered the spread once in its last eight games, failing to cover in five straight home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State picks

The model has simulated Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cal Baptist vs. Chicago State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.