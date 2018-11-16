Cal basketball cancels game vs. Detroit Mercy because of wildfires generating unhealthy air quality
A significant amount of smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion, forcing Cal to cancel its Thursday night game
The Cal men's basketball program has canceled its previously scheduled Thursday night game against Detroit Mercy because of concerns over air quality generated by wildfires that continue to ravage California.
Cal cited poor air quality levels that rose to a "very unhealthy range" in the Berkeley area, as well as a "significant amount of smoke" that infiltrated Haas Pavilion, Cal's home facility, for its chief reasons for canceling. It could also impact Saturday's football game between Cal and Stanford, which is slated to be played at Cal, but no decision has been made yet.
The Air Quality Index in Berkeley, according to Cal, surpassed 200 on Thursday afternoon. As a result, all Cal outdoor team practices were moved indoors with modified workouts or were canceled over health and safety concerns.
Officials from Cal and Detroit Mercy are discussing options to potentially reschedule Thursday's canceled game at a later date.
Cal is currently 1-1 on the year with a win over Hampton and a loss to Yale on the resume.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Syrcause misspells Boeheim on jersey
Boeheim is a true freshman playing under the coaching of his Hall of Fame father
-
How to watch: Syracuse vs. UConn
The Big East days are long gone for these two schools, but it's still a must-watch whenever...
-
NC State to rename arena after Valvano
Valvano led NC State to two ACC titles and a national title in his time coaching the progr...
-
Zion had offer to play football at LSU
Williamson obviously declined, and later said he had no interest in the sport at the college...
-
Williamson, Barrett continue to impress
Williamson may be dominant at the college level, but Barrett is more well-rounded
-
Top 25 And 1: Nova falls out of top 10
Michigan surges into the top 10 after pounding the Wildcats in a title game rematch