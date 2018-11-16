Cal basketball cancels game vs. Detroit Mercy because of wildfires generating unhealthy air quality

The Cal men's basketball program has canceled its previously scheduled Thursday night game against Detroit Mercy because of concerns over air quality generated by wildfires that continue to ravage California.

Cal cited poor air quality levels that rose to a "very unhealthy range" in the Berkeley area, as well as a "significant amount of smoke" that infiltrated Haas Pavilion, Cal's home facility, for its chief reasons for canceling. It could also impact Saturday's football game between Cal and Stanford, which is slated to be played at Cal, but no decision has been made yet.

The Air Quality Index in Berkeley, according to Cal, surpassed 200 on Thursday afternoon. As a result, all Cal outdoor team practices were moved indoors with modified workouts or were canceled over health and safety concerns.

Officials from Cal and Detroit Mercy are discussing options to potentially reschedule Thursday's canceled game at a later date.

Cal is currently 1-1 on the year with a win over Hampton and a loss to Yale on the resume.