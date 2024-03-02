Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Cal Poly Mustangs
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 12-17, Cal Poly 4-25
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Cal-Baker. will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Thursday, the Roadrunners earned a 70-57 victory over the Tritons.
Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 83-75 to the Gauchos. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with the Gauchos: they've now lost 11 in a row.
The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 12-17. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-25 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road.
Cal-Baker. was able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the teams last played back in January, winning 65-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Cal-Baker. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 128.5 points.
Series History
Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 6 years.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Cal-Baker. 65 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Feb 15, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 70 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Jan 05, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 61 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 22, 2022 - Cal-Baker. 61 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Jan 18, 2022 - Cal-Baker. 73 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 67 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 08, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 62 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Dec 21, 2019 - Cal-Baker. 72 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cal-Baker. 74 vs. Cal Poly 61