Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 12-17, Cal Poly 4-25

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Cal-Baker. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Roadrunners earned a 70-57 victory over the Tritons.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 83-75 to the Gauchos. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with the Gauchos: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 12-17. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-25 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road.

Cal-Baker. was able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the teams last played back in January, winning 65-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 6 years.