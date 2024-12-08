Halftime Report

CSNorthridge and Cal Poly have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. CSNorthridge has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal Poly 51-34.

If CSNorthridge keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-3 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with a 5-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: CSNorthridge 6-3, Cal Poly 5-5

What to Know

Cal Poly will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

Cal Poly will face CSNorthridge after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Cal Poly fell 77-66 to UC Davis. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mustangs in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge entered their match against UC Riverside on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. CSNorthridge fell to UC Riverside 68-64. The Matadors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cal Poly's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for CSNorthridge, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cal Poly just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Poly came up short against CSNorthridge when the teams last played back in February, falling 78-65. Will Cal Poly have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

CSNorthridge is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

CSNorthridge has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.