CSNorthridge Matadors @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: CSNorthridge 9-3, Cal Poly 4-8

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the Cal Poly Mustangs are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly does have the home-court advantage, but CSNorthridge is expected to win by 4.5 points.

CSNorthridge had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They walked away with an 82-70 win over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 66-53 win over the Mavericks on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Cal Poly did.

The Matadors pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.5 points per game. As for the Mustangs, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: CSNorthridge just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given CSNorthridge's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal Poly in their previous meeting back in February, winning 64-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for CSNorthridge since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

CSNorthridge is a 4.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

CSNorthridge has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.