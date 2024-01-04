Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: LBSU 9-5, Cal Poly 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

LBSU is 8-2 against Cal Poly since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. Despite being away, LBSU is looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

After a string of six wins, LBSU's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. Their2023 ended with a 84-68 defeat against the Matadors. LBSU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 71-46 punch to the gut against the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cal Poly has scored all season.

The Beach's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5. As for the Mustangs, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given LBSU's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

LBSU might still be hurting after the devastating 88-68 loss they got from Cal Poly in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Can LBSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.