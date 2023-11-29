Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: San Jose State 5-2, Cal Poly 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, Cal Poly is heading back home. They will take on the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Cal Poly might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers last Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Mustangs couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 67-58.

Meanwhile, San Jose State waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Bison.

San Jose State relied on the efforts of Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Trey Anderson, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Mustangs bumped their record down to 2-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

While only San Jose State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, San Jose State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This will be Cal Poly's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

Cal Poly and San Jose State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.