UC Irvine Anteaters @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UC Irvine 15-6, Cal Poly 4-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against the Mustangs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Despite being away, UC Irvine is looking at a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, UC Irvine's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 77-72 victory over the Matadors. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC Irvine.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 83-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Anteaters pushed their record up to 15-6 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Mustangs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 63.2 points per game. The only thing between UC Irvine and another offensive beatdown is the Mustangs. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UC Irvine came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mustangs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 59-56. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or do the Mustangs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.