Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UC San Diego 10-6, Cal Poly 4-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the Cal Poly Mustangs are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Cal Poly is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while UC San Diego will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, UC San Diego's game was all tied up 42-42 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 88-74 win over the Beach. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as UC San Diego did.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 71-56 margin on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with UC Riverside: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Tritons are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 4-13 with that loss, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: UC San Diego have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4 threes per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UC San Diego shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal Poly has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UC San Diego.