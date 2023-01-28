Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 11-11; Cal Poly 7-14

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-9 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Titans should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 70-52 to the Long Beach State Beach.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton escaped with a win on Thursday against the UC Irvine Anteaters by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal Poly is now 7-14 while the Titans sit at 11-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal Poly is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. Cal State Fullerton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Titans are a 4-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 12 games against Cal Poly.