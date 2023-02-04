Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Hawaii 16-7; Cal Poly 7-16

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-9 against the Hawaii Warriors since February of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mustangs and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-62 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Meanwhile, Hawaii received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 75-63 to the UC Davis Aggies.

The losses put Cal Poly at 7-16 and the Warriors at 16-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Mustangs are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 62.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

