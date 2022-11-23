Who's Playing
Idaho @ Cal Poly
Current Records: Idaho 1-4; Cal Poly 1-3
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Idaho came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Saturday, falling 81-71.
Meanwhile, Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 73-68 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
The Vandals were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they fell 67-63 to Cal Poly. Can Idaho avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cal Poly and Idaho both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 24, 2021 - Cal Poly 67 vs. Idaho 63
- Nov 25, 2017 - Idaho 75 vs. Cal Poly 66