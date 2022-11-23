Who's Playing

Idaho @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Idaho 1-4; Cal Poly 1-3

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Idaho came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Saturday, falling 81-71.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 73-68 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Vandals were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they fell 67-63 to Cal Poly. Can Idaho avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal Poly and Idaho both have one win in their last two games.