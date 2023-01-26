Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Long Beach State 10-10; Cal Poly 7-13

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-11 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Cal Poly and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Beach should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Cal Poly as they fell 65-63 to the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: on Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC San Diego Tritons for a 112-110 win.

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal Poly is now 7-13 while the Beach sit at 10-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal Poly is stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.4 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 39th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Beach are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.