Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Cal Poly
Current Records: Long Beach State 10-10; Cal Poly 7-13
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-11 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Cal Poly and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Beach should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Cal Poly as they fell 65-63 to the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: on Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC San Diego Tritons for a 112-110 win.
The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Cal Poly is now 7-13 while the Beach sit at 10-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal Poly is stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.4 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 39th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Beach are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Long Beach State 77 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 78 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Long Beach State 74 vs. Cal Poly 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Long Beach State 64 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Mar 05, 2020 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal Poly 92 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Cal Poly 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal Poly 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - Long Beach State 87 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cal Poly 78 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Long Beach State 98 vs. Cal Poly 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cal Poly 96 vs. Long Beach State 92