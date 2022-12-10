Who's Playing

Portland State @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Portland State 5-4; Cal Poly 4-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Portland State Vikings will be on the road. They will take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Portland State sidestepped the Air Force Falcons for a 68-64 victory. The Vikings' guard Cameron Parker did his thing and had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Cal Poly and the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Cal Poly wrapped it up with a 64-53 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland State, who are 3-2-1 against the spread.

Portland State is now 5-4 while the Mustangs sit at 4-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings enter the matchup with 85.3 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Cal Poly is 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cal Poly won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.