Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal Poly

Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal Poly 7-22

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Robert A. Mott Gym. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Mustangs will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly lost a heartbreaker to the UC Irvine Anteaters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Cal Poly fell just short of UC Irvine by a score of 59-56.

Meanwhile, UC Davis beat the UC San Diego Tritons 76-66 on Monday.

Cal Poly is now 7-22 while the Aggies sit at 16-12. UC Davis is 7-8 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.