Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal Poly

Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal Poly 7-22

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Robert A. Mott Gym. UC Davis should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Mustangs will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly lost a heartbreaker to the UC Irvine Anteaters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Cal Poly fell just short of UC Irvine by a score of 59-56.

Meanwhile, UC Davis beat the UC San Diego Tritons 76-66 on Monday.

Cal Poly is now 7-22 while the Aggies sit at 16-12. UC Davis is 7-8 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-19 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.

  • Jan 21, 2023 - UC Davis 65 vs. Cal Poly 63
  • Mar 08, 2022 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Poly 82 vs. UC Davis 74
  • Feb 27, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 66
  • Feb 26, 2021 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal Poly 61
  • Feb 20, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Cal Poly 62
  • Feb 01, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 51
  • Feb 07, 2019 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
  • Jan 19, 2019 - UC Davis 75 vs. Cal Poly 63
  • Feb 15, 2018 - UC Davis 92 vs. Cal Poly 84
  • Jan 27, 2018 - UC Davis 80 vs. Cal Poly 56
  • Mar 09, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 55
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Cal Poly 74 vs. UC Davis 70
  • Jan 07, 2017 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 64
  • Feb 18, 2016 - Cal Poly 58 vs. UC Davis 53
  • Jan 30, 2016 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 52