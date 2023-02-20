Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Cal Poly

Current Records: UC Irvine 19-8; Cal Poly 7-21

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 2-15 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Cal Poly and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Mustangs are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

Cal Poly has to be hurting after a devastating 83-62 defeat at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the UC Davis Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine skirted past the Aggies 78-76.

Cal Poly is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Mustangs are now 7-21 while the Anteaters sit at 19-8. UC Irvine is 12-6 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.39

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Cal Poly.