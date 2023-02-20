Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Cal Poly
Current Records: UC Irvine 19-8; Cal Poly 7-21
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 2-15 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Cal Poly and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Mustangs are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
Cal Poly has to be hurting after a devastating 83-62 defeat at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the UC Davis Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine skirted past the Aggies 78-76.
Cal Poly is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Mustangs are now 7-21 while the Anteaters sit at 19-8. UC Irvine is 12-6 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-18 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.39
Odds
The Anteaters are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Irvine have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 09, 2023 - UC Irvine 55 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 03, 2022 - Cal Poly 65 vs. UC Irvine 54
- Jan 29, 2022 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal Poly 48
- Mar 11, 2021 - UC Irvine 58 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Jan 23, 2021 - UC Irvine 67 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 22, 2021 - UC Irvine 68 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Feb 27, 2020 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Cal Poly 76
- Jan 25, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - UC Irvine 110 vs. Cal Poly 72
- Feb 21, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal Poly 47
- Feb 17, 2018 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - UC Irvine 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Jan 26, 2017 - Cal Poly 79 vs. UC Irvine 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Cal Poly 48
- Mar 10, 2016 - UC Irvine 84 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 03, 2016 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 03, 2016 - UC Irvine 78 vs. Cal Poly 72