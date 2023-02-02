Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: California Riverside 15-7; Cal State Bakersfield 6-15

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the California Riverside Highlanders since Jan. 22 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cal State Bakersfield was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 72-69 to the Hawaii Warriors.

Meanwhile, California Riverside beat the UC San Diego Tritons 72-65 on Saturday.

The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Cal State Bakersfield ended up a good deal behind the Highlanders when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 71-59. Maybe Cal State Bakersfield will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California Riverside have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.