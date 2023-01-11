Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Santa Barbara 12-2; Cal State Bakersfield 5-10

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Nov. 19 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Cal State Bakersfield and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Gauchos will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal State Bakersfield received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 67-48 to the UC Davis Aggies.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 victory.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Roadrunners are now 5-10 while the Gauchos sit at 12-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal State Bakersfield is stumbling into the game with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 9-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Santa Barbara have won five out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.