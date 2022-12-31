Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: UC Irvine 7-5; Cal State Bakersfield 4-8

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 1-3 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since February of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Roadrunners and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Icardo Center.

Cal State Bakersfield's 2022 ended with a 71-59 loss against the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Anteaters must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 62-57 to the Harvard Crimson.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Irvine have won three out of their last four games against Cal State Bakersfield.