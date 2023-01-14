Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-10; Cal State Bakersfield 5-11

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the UC San Diego Tritons last season on scores of 75-83 and 70-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and UC San Diego will face off in a Big West battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Cal State Bakersfield ended up a good deal behind the Santa Barbara Gauchos when they played on Wednesday, losing 60-48.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 74-68 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 5-11 while UC San Diego sits at 6-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.3 on average. The Tritons have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego both have two wins in their last four games.