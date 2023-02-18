Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-20; Cal State Fullerton 15-12

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 70-62.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Cal State Fullerton sidestepped the UC San Diego Tritons for a 76-73 victory.

The Mustangs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Cal Poly is now 7-20 while the Titans sit at 15-12. Cal State Fullerton is 9-5 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Titans are a big 10-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.