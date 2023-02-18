Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-20; Cal State Fullerton 15-12
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 70-62.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Cal State Fullerton sidestepped the UC San Diego Tritons for a 76-73 victory.
The Mustangs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Cal Poly is now 7-20 while the Titans sit at 15-12. Cal State Fullerton is 9-5 after wins this year, and Cal Poly is 2-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Titans are a big 10-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. Cal Poly 36
- Feb 03, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Cal Poly 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 82
- Feb 15, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 105 vs. Cal Poly 101
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cal Poly 101 vs. Cal State Fullerton 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 86 vs. Cal Poly 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 80 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Feb 08, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Cal Poly 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 101 vs. Cal Poly 97
- Jan 28, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Jan 12, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 87 vs. Cal Poly 74
- Feb 25, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Cal Poly 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Cal Poly 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 75