Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-20; Cal State Fullerton 15-12

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Mustangs and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 70-62.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against the UC San Diego Tritons on Wednesday, sneaking past 76-73.

Cal Poly is now 7-20 while Cal State Fullerton sits at 15-12. Cal State Fullerton is 9-5 after wins this season, and Cal Poly is 2-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.