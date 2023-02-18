Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-20; Cal State Fullerton 15-12
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Mustangs and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.
Cal Poly came up short against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday, falling 70-62.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against the UC San Diego Tritons on Wednesday, sneaking past 76-73.
Cal Poly is now 7-20 while Cal State Fullerton sits at 15-12. Cal State Fullerton is 9-5 after wins this season, and Cal Poly is 2-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. Cal Poly 36
- Feb 03, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Cal Poly 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 82
- Feb 15, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 105 vs. Cal Poly 101
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cal Poly 101 vs. Cal State Fullerton 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 86 vs. Cal Poly 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 80 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Feb 08, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Cal Poly 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 101 vs. Cal Poly 97
- Jan 28, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Jan 12, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 87 vs. Cal Poly 74
- Feb 25, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Cal Poly 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Cal Poly 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 75