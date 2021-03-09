A Big West Tournament first-round matchup is on tap between the seventh-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans and the 10th-seed Cal Poly Mustangs at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Cal Poly is 3-19 overall, while Cal State Fullerton is 6-9. The Titans have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of their last 10 matchups against Cal Poly.

Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton spread: Cal Poly +5.5

Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton over-under: 140 points

What you need to know about Cal Poly



On Saturday, the Mustangs lost to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos by a decisive 70-54 margin. Cal Poly had three players score in double-figures on Saturday, including guard Keith Smith, who finished with 11 points, six assists and three rebounds. For the season, Smith is averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Cal Poly has lost eight consecutive games, but the Mustangs have been sensational against the spread recently. In fact, Cal Poly is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. The Mustangs are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games when playing as the underdog.

What you need to know about Cal State Fullerton

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Saturday. Tray Maddox Jr. had a strong showing in the loss, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds and three assists. The junior guard is averaging 16.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Titans will be confident they can secure a victory on Tuesday night. That's because Cal State Fullerton is 8-1 in its last nine games against Cal Poly. In addition, the Titans are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 meetings against the Mustangs.

