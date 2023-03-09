Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Cal State Fullerton

Regular Season Records: Hawaii 22-10; Cal State Fullerton 18-12

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cal State Fullerton Titans and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of last year. The Warriors and Cal State Fullerton are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Hawaii is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Hawaii has to be hurting after a devastating 81-61 defeat at the hands of the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners last week, sneaking past 70-66.

Cal State Fullerton's win lifted them to 18-12 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 22-10. We'll see if Cal State Fullerton can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Over/Under: -108