Who's Playing
Northridge @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Northridge 3-9; Cal State Fullerton 6-7
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors lost both of their matches to the Cal State Fullerton Titans last season on scores of 64-79 and 73-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Matadors and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Northridge came up short against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday, falling 67-57.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton entered their contest against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cal State Fullerton fell to Santa Barbara 66-58.
The Matadors are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Northridge.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Northridge 73
- Jan 13, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Northridge 64
- Jan 17, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. Northridge 77
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northridge 86 vs. Cal State Fullerton 85
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northridge 99 vs. Cal State Fullerton 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 82 vs. Northridge 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Northridge 71
- Jan 30, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. Northridge 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 102 vs. Northridge 76
- Feb 17, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 88 vs. Northridge 70
- Mar 09, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 04, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 86 vs. Northridge 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northridge 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 10, 2016 - Northridge 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northridge 85 vs. Cal State Fullerton 75