Northridge @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Northridge 3-9; Cal State Fullerton 6-7

The Northridge Matadors lost both of their matches to the Cal State Fullerton Titans last season on scores of 64-79 and 73-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Matadors and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Northridge came up short against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday, falling 67-57.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton entered their contest against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cal State Fullerton fell to Santa Barbara 66-58.

The Matadors are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Northridge.