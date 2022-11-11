Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Pepperdine 1-0; Cal State Fullerton 0-1

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will square off against the Pepperdine Waves at 10 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Pepperdine will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Cal State Fullerton just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-57 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Cal State Fullerton was surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Cal State Fullerton back was the mediocre play of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Pepperdine laid on the Rice Owls. Among those leading the charge for the Waves was Maxwell Lewis, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points, five dimes and six boards.

The Titans are now 0-1 while Pepperdine sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Cal State Fullerton has allowed their opponents to shoot 53.80% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Pepperdine ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 41.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Waves are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.