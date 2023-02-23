Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal State Fullerton 17-12

What to Know

A Big West battle is on tap between the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UC Davis beat the UC San Diego Tritons 76-66 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos on the road on Monday as they won 74-60.

The Aggies came out on top in a nail-biter against Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 83-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UC Davis.