Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: UC Davis 16-12; Cal State Fullerton 17-12
What to Know
A Big West battle is on tap between the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UC Davis beat the UC San Diego Tritons 76-66 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos on the road on Monday as they won 74-60.
The Aggies came out on top in a nail-biter against Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 83-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Davis 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 73 vs. UC Davis 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 55 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 10, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. UC Davis 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. UC Davis 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Davis 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. UC Davis 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64