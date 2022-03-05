Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: UC Davis 12-9; Cal State Fullerton 17-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal State Fullerton Titans will face off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 68-65 to the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: Cal State Fullerton was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UC Davis is now 12-9 while Cal State Fullerton sits at 17-10. UC Davis is 5-3 after losses this year, the Titans 6-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 14 games against UC Davis.