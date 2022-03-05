Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: UC Davis 12-9; Cal State Fullerton 17-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC Davis Aggies and the Cal State Fullerton Titans will face off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 68-65 to the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday.
Speaking of close games: Cal State Fullerton was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.
The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
UC Davis is now 12-9 while Cal State Fullerton sits at 17-10. UC Davis is 5-3 after losses this year, the Titans 6-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 14 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 55 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 10, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. UC Davis 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. UC Davis 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Davis 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. UC Davis 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64