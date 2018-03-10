Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Irvine odds: Big West championship game picks from unbiased computer

Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine meet in the Big West championship game on Saturday at midnight ET. UC Irvine is favored by two, down half of a point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 131.



Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup that has so much on the line, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. And it enters the weekend on a stellar 7-1 run on its top-rated picks.



Now, it has simulated UC Irvine vs. Cal State Fullerton 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.



The model is calling for the total to remain under 131, hitting in 56 percent of simulations. The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this matchup.



The model has taken into account Cal State Fullerton's strong recent performances. The fourth-seeded Titans have won four of their past five games, including a thrilling three-point victory over top-seeded UC Davis on Friday.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Titans, who have scored over 75 points in three of their past five games, are averaging 73.9.



Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman has been the catalyst for the Titans' offense this season. The Junior guard is averaging 19.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.



But just because Cal State Fullerton's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean they can pull off the upset and punch a ticket to the Big Dance.



Cal State Fullerton is just 4-9-1 against the spread in its past 14 games, while UC Irvine is 11-2 in its past 13 games against the Titans.



UC Irvine is 11-2 in its past 13 games against the Titans.