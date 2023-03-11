The 2023 Big West Tournament championship game features the No. 4 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans (20-12) and the No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (26-7) linking up on Saturday evening. The Titans have momentum heading into this tilt, winners of eight straight matchups. In the semifinal round against UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton won 83-80. In a similar fashion, UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 92-87.

Tipoff from Dollar Loan Center in Nevada is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Gauchos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara, odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.

Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara: Gauchos -2.5

Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara over/under: 129 points

Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara money line: Gauchos -130, Titans +110

CSF: Titans are 4-1 ATS in their last five Saturday games

UCSB: Gauchos are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

Why Cal State Fullerton can cover

Junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is a smooth three-level scorer. Wrightsell Jr. has the handles to get past the defender and uses his range to knock down shots on the outside. The Nebraska native is fifth in the conference in points (16.4) with 4.5 rebounds and shoots 39% from beyond the arc. In his last outing against UC Irvine, he notched 22 points and two assists.

Senior guard Jalen Harris is a decisive scorer in the backcourt. Harris likes to push the tempo and get out in transition to produce some easy scores. The California native averages 12.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. He has scored at least 15 points with three 3-pointers in two of his last five games. On Feb. 25 against Cal State Bakersfield, Harris had 15 points and went 3-of-7 from downtown.

Why UC Santa Barbara can cover

Sophomore guard Ajay Mitchell is the No. 1 option on the offensive end. Mitchell has the ability to get a bucket from all over the floor and uses his great court vision to find the open man. The Belgium native is sixth in the Big West in points (16.3) and first in assists (5.2). In the semifinal win over UC Riverside, Mitchell had 28 points and seven dimes.

Senior forward Miles Norris is an athletic player in the frontcourt. Norris can finish above the rim and uses his smooth jumper to knock down 3-pointers. The California native averages 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shoots 39% from downtown. On March 4, Norris logged 18 points and 10 rebounds against Hawaii.

