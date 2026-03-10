Five-star recruit Caleb Holt, the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2026 class, committed to Arizona on Tuesday. The elite, 6-foot-5 scorer from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose the Wildcats over Houston and Alabama. He also took an official visit to Kentucky and Providence during the recruiting process.

"It's definitely (Arizona coach) Tommy Lloyd, I played for him at USA Basketball," Holt, who compares himself to Anthony Edwards, told ESPN. "I saw what type of guy he was. On the court, he instilled a lot of confidence in me. He helped me step up my game. When I took my visit, it was definitely my favorite visit. The culture is just like Prolific Prep, the brotherhood ... everybody's close."

Holt becomes the second high school player to commit to Lloyd in 2026, joining four-star wing Cameron Holmes. Holt is one of the most decorated high school players in the country. He won two state championships in Alabama as an underclassman, led Game Elite to the Adidas 3SSB championship last summer, and has also won three gold medals with USA Basketball, two of which were on teams coached by Lloyd.

"Overall, they're going to get a dog," Holt said. "Offensively, I'm going to be a knockdown shooter, coming off screens and knock it down."

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports' Director of Basketball Scouting, says Holt is a natural wing who has developed his game into becoming a true guard.

"He's a downhill attacker who plays through contact, has decisive burst on his way to the rim, and is an efficient finisher with both hands," Finkeltstein writes in his scouting report of Holt. "His shooting may be his biggest swing skill. He has a wide-base and notable dip in his left shoulder, but there's nonetheless been definite growth. The biggest issue is that he hunts them a little too much, presumably in an attempt to show his improvements, instead of getting downhill at every opportunity.

"Defensively, he can be a true standout, utilizing his physical tools to make plays, guard multiple positions, and then rising up for rebounds. He has great anticipation in passing lanes (2.5 steals) and has an advanced understanding of how to be physical on the ball while simultaneously showing his hands."

Holt hails from Huntsville, Alabama, and visited the Crimson Tide twice during football season -- first for the home win over Wisconsin and again for the showdown with LSU