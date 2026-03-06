North Carolina star Caleb Wilson will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his right thumb during a non-contact drill in practice on Thursday, the school announced on Friday. Wilson was recovering from a left-hand fracture suffered during the first half of the Tar Heels' 75-66 road loss against Miami last month.

UNC faces rival Duke in its final game of the regular season on Saturday.

Wilson, who is a top-five projected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, ends his freshman season averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. In his final game against Miami, he scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

Since Wilson's injury, UNC has gone 5-1, with the lone loss during that stretch coming against NC State on the road. Since that loss, the Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and are in position to earn a double-bye in next week's ACC Tournament.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news shortly.