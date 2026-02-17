When North Carolina star Caleb Wilson broke his hand in last Tuesday's loss at Miami, initial fears were that the freshman may have played his final college basketball game. While he remains without an official timetable to return, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Monday that Wilson will "be back on the floor soon," which indicates he could make an impact for the No. 16 Tar Heels in the final weeks of the season and perhaps into the NCAA Tournament.

Imaging taken upon the team's return to Chapel Hill last week revealed a fracture in Wilson's left hand. He has worn a splint since the diagnosis, which Davis said has not prevented him from participating in practice nor being a vocal leader.

"He is great," Davis said on his radio show. "If I said 'OK,' I think he would play with his cast on or his splint. I think he would. He's just champing at the bit to come back, because obviously he loves playing, but he loves his teammates and he loves playing here."

That Wilson is purportedly motivated to return to action for UNC is key. As a potential top-five NBA Draft pick, he could call it a season, focus on returning to full strength and shift his attention to the draft process. A desire to finish what he started with the Tar Heels, however, could mean Wilson has more college basketball ahead of him.

Wilson's return to the lineup is critical for UNC as it seeks a deep NCAA Tournament run. His 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game are irreplaceable, and his 66 dunks on the year led the nation at the time of his injury and emphasize his status as one of the nation's premier interior threats.

The Tar Heels fared well in their first game without Wilson. In fact, they overcame an additional absence, too, as Henri Veesaar also missed the 79-65 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. But UNC's play is likely unsustainable without Wilson on the floor.

"A huge determining factor of us playing well on Saturday was also Caleb," Davis said. "I didn't see him on the bench, but I've seen highlights. He was great on the bench. I mean, he was so encouraging. His voice was in the locker room, was in the huddle. What a great example, because very easily Caleb could be within himself and go 'woe is me' and separate himself from the team because he's hurt. He did the exact opposite. He's in practice. He's dribbling with his right hand. He's in the huddles."

Jarin Stevenson and Luka Bogavac stepped up admirably with Wilson and Veesaar sidelined. If they can keep the ship afloat until the elite frontcourt is back at 100%, UNC could stay in line for a favorable seed in the Big Dance. The Tar Heels are a projected No. 6 seed in the latest CBS Sports bracketology.