Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ California Baptist

Regular Season Records: Abilene Christian 13-16; California Baptist 16-15

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

California Baptist came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Friday, falling 81-71.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Wildcats and the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Friday was not particularly close, with Abilene Christian falling 72-54.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lancers are 25th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for California Baptist, Abilene Christian enters the contest with 17.7 takeaways on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against California Baptist in the last six years.