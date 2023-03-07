The No. 9 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats will face the No. 8 seed California Baptist Lancers in the opening round of the 2023 WAC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. Abilene Christian won the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, but it lost its final five games down the stretch after that. Cal Baptist lost three of its final four games, including an 81-71 setback at Southern Utah last Friday.

California Baptist vs. Abilene Christian spread: California Baptist -1

California Baptist vs. Abilene Christian over/under: 141 points

California Baptist vs. Abilene Christian money line: California Baptist -115, Abilene Christian -105

Why California Baptist can cover

Cal Baptist struggled in true road games at the end of the season, but it won three straight home games and will be happy to play at a neutral site on Tuesday afternoon. The Lancers cruised to an 88-70 win over UT Rio Grande Valley last Wednesday, as Taran Armstrong poured in 20 points in a game that his team led by 14 points at halftime. Armstrong, a sophomore guard, leads Cal Baptist with 11.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Lancers have a balanced lineup, as six other players are averaging at least 6.3 points per game. Abilene Christian has been severely overvalued by the betting market at the end of the season, failing to cover the spread in five straight games. The Wildcats lost all five of those games outright, making them a team to avoid on Tuesday afternoon.

Why Abilene Christian can cover

Abilene Christian dominated the lone meeting between these teams this season, rolling to an 87-71 win on Feb. 4. The Wildcats scored 49 points in the second half, as Damien Daniels scored 17 points and added four steals. Hunter Jack Madden knocked down all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 17 points as well, while Airion Simmons chipped in 16 points.

They suffered multiple close losses during their five-game skid after that, losing to Stephen F. Austin in double overtime and falling to regular-season champion Utah Valley by four points. Senior guard Immanuel Allen leads Abilene Christian with 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Tobias Cameron is adding 10.0 points and 4.4 boards. The Wildcats are 13-4 in their last 17 games in the month of March.

