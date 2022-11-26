Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ California Baptist

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-3; California Baptist 3-2

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will square off against the California Baptist Lancers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at CBU Events Center. CMU will be strutting in after a win while California Baptist will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Chippewas have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday. CMU took down Northridge 82-66.

As for California Baptist, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Southern Illinois Salukis by a score of 64-61.

CMU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Chippewas' victory brought them up to 2-3 while the Lancers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 3-2. CMU is 0-1 after wins this year, and California Baptist is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.