Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ California Baptist

Current Records: Grand Canyon 12-5; California Baptist 10-8

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers are 2-7 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes since January of 2019, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. California Baptist and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET at CBU Events Center. The Lancers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

California Baptist was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-67 to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Grand Canyon at home against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday as the team secured an 80-48 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Baptist is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

The Lancers are now 10-8 while the Antelopes sit at 12-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grand Canyon's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 12th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Grand Canyon have won seven out of their last nine games against California Baptist.