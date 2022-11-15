Who's Playing

Northridge @ California Baptist

Current Records: Northridge 1-1; California Baptist 1-1

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northridge Matadors at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at CBU Events Center. California Baptist has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Lancers strolled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 59-43.

Meanwhile, Northridge was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-63 to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

This next contest looks promising for California Baptist, who are favored by a full 11 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

California Baptist's win lifted them to 1-1 while Northridge's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if California Baptist can repeat their recent success or if Northridge bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 11-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.