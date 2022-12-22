Who's Playing

Portland State @ California Baptist

Current Records: Portland State 5-7; California Baptist 8-4

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will take on the California Baptist Lancers on the road at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at CBU Events Center. The Lancers will be strutting in after a win while Portland State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Vikings entered their matchup against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Portland State falling 85-73.

Meanwhile, California Baptist made easy work of Sonoma State on Sunday and carried off an 88-67 victory.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Portland State is now 5-7 while the Lancers sit at 8-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, California Baptist is stumbling into the contest with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.