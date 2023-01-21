Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ California Baptist

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-9; California Baptist 11-8

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Tarleton State Texans at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at CBU Events Center. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tarleton State will be looking to regain their footing.

California Baptist didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tarleton State as they lost 67-47 to the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday.

California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

California Baptist is now 11-8 while the Texans sit at 10-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lancers are 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for California Baptist, Tarleton State enters the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Tarleton State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California Baptist have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last six years.