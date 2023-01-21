Who's Playing
Tarleton State @ California Baptist
Current Records: Tarleton State 10-9; California Baptist 11-8
What to Know
The California Baptist Lancers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Tarleton State Texans at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at CBU Events Center. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tarleton State will be looking to regain their footing.
California Baptist didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tarleton State as they lost 67-47 to the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday.
California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
California Baptist is now 11-8 while the Texans sit at 10-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lancers are 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for California Baptist, Tarleton State enters the matchup with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Tarleton State the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
California Baptist have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last six years.
- Jan 20, 2022 - California Baptist 88 vs. Tarleton State 84
- Jan 16, 2021 - California Baptist 73 vs. Tarleton State 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - California Baptist 83 vs. Tarleton State 74